Amy Schumer and Boyfriend Ben Hanisch Call It Quits

Say it ain't so.

After nearly a year and a half together, Amy Schumer and boyfriend Ben Hanisch have broken up. A rep for the actress confirmed the news to People today, stating: "Amy and Ben have ended their relationship after thoughtful consideration and remain friends."

The longtime pair was last photographed together in January at the Golden Globe Awards, and their appearances on each other's social media accounts have been few and far between over the past few months. Rumors really began to swirl when the Chicago-based furniture designer didn't attend the premiere of Schumer's latest film Snatched earlier this month.

The duo went public with their love in January 2016 after meeting on a dating app in November 2015, and Schumer recently opened up about Hanisch in the May issue of InStyle. "I feel like I can shine with him and also be nothing and we’re good," she shared, revealing that she didn't miss being single. "We’ve been together for almost a year and a half, but lately I’ll whisper in his ear, 'I’m falling for you.' And he’s just like, 'We’ve been together for a while.'"

We wish these two all the best.