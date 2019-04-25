Amy Schumer Is a Clean Beauty Ambassador Now

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

I automatically delete any of my distant high school Facebook friends that post sales pitches for social-selling beauty brands. But for Amy Schumer, having a friend who's a Beautycounter Consultant led her to her latest project.

The comedian is teaming up with Beautycounter, a non-toxic social-selling cosmetics and skincare brand to get the word out about the brand's clean beauty mission to an even wider audience. The company's products can be purchased directly from its website, or through one Beautycounter's sellers, also known as Consultants.

Schumer announced the news with an Instagram post.

For the parternership, Schumer sat down with her friend and Beautycounter Consultant Shea, to talk all things beauty, pregnancy, and more in a series of videos they created with the brand.

While Schumer's friend's passion for Beautycounter is what initially drew her to the brand, and why she emailed them to get involved, the fact that she's pregnant with her first child was also on her mind. "I'm not just taking care of my dirtbag self anymore," Schumer said in the first video. "So I'm being more conscious of ingredients."

Schumer is referring to Beautycounter's "Never List," or more than 1500 controversial and questionable chemical ingredients they won't use in their formulations, which also makes the brand a safe choice for expectant mothers who are concerned with what's in their beauty and personal care products.

Oh, and Beautycounter has a fragrance-free baby line, too, which is also important to Schumer, "especially being pregnant and puking so much."

With Schumer's promise of products with safe ingredients that won't make you want to puke, I guess I shouldn't be so quick to write-off my Facebook friends' sales pitches in the future.