Will Amy Schumer Be the Next Bachelorette? The Comedian Responds Hilariously

Following her stint on this week's Bachelorette, Amy Schumer was offered the title role by ABC on Twitter. Did the comedian accept? In true Amy fashion, the star tweeted her response, and it was perfection. [ABC]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. For the first time in its history, the Fields Medal was awarded to a woman, Iranian-born Maryam Mirzakhani. [The Guardian]

2. To commemorate Pink Floyd's 50th anniversary, a plaque was unveiled at the University of Westminster in London, the location where the bandmates formed the legendary group. [EW]

3. It's official: The Late Show marquee has been torn down after being up on the Ed Sullivan Theater for decades. [CBS]

4. Get ready to be mesmerized by Eminem's "Lose Yourself," performed entirely in American Sign Language. [E! Online]

5. This might just be the most extravagant birthday party for a 3-year-old you'll ever see. [Mashable]