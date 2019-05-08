Amy Schumer's Newborn Son's Name May Be a Sweet Tribute to Another Famous Comedian

Welcome to the world, Gene Attell Fischer!

On Monday night, Amy Schumer revealed her newborn son's name to her millions of followers on Instagram just a day following his birth. “Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris,” the comedian captioned a heartwarming photo of father and son bonding.

The middle name Attell may be in reference to fellow famous comedian Dave Attell.

Attell, who is also Amy's friend, invited Schumer to perform with him at his show at Caroline's on Broadway back in January. During her appearance, a then-pregnant Amy even joked about what she was planning on naming the baby.

When Attell asked Amy if she and husband Chris picked out a name for their bundle of joy, she replied: "Yes, we haven’t told anyone this yet. Do you guys like this … Hitler? It’s my mother’s name.” Obviously, she was kidding, but it seemed like potentially Dave sparked her baby name search, and she gave credit where it's due.

After a painful pregnancy, in which she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum — a severe type of morning sickness — Amy and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their baby boy on Sunday night, hours before Baby Sussex's arrival. "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” the actress wrote alongside a photo of the new family of three.

Congratulations, Amy!