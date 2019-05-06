Amy Schumer Reveals Her Baby's Gender While Asking Fans to Boycott Wendy's

Amy Schumer is about to become a mom any day now, but, until then, she's giving fans updates about her first child along the way, including the baby's gender. Hidden within a political message to her followers on Instagram, Schumer announced that she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting....a baby boy!

The comedian posted a photo of herself and Fischer in a doctor's office at presumably what is one of her last appointments before giving birth and captioned the snapshot with a lengthy note about Wendy's, the fast-food chain. "Hey! We love @chancetherapper and hate to be the ones to tell him that Wendys is the only fast food chain refusing to protect farmworker women from sexual assault and rape in the fields," she began. "This is true."

"Please read that sentence again. Message for the people in charge: Instead of spicy nuggets, we want food that is harvested with dignity NOT violence," Schumer continued. "Please join the @fairfoodprogram and #BoycottWendys link in my bio of how you can help."

Amy signed off her message with a major aside: "Also we are having a boy," she wrote alongside a celebratory emoji.

This isn't the first time Amy has paired politics with pregnancy news. Back in October, the 37-year-old announced that she was expecting her first child on friend and former CNN chief White House correspondent Jessica Yellin's Instagram page. "I'm pregnant—Amy Schumer," she wrote at the bottom of a long list of her candidate recommendations for the midterm elections, which Yellin shared on her Insta-stories.

Image zoom Instagram/jessicayellin

Now, we're just curious how exactly the birth announcement will go down. Stay tuned!