Amy Schumer Had the Best Response to a Commenter Who Asked How She'd "Cope" If Her Son Had Autism

New mom Amy Schumer was just tossing around the idea of starting her a docu-series about her new son, Gene, which garnered plenty of applause from her famous followers, including Rosanna Arquette, Paris Hilton, and Glenn Close. But one commenter focused on something else, according to USA Today. Noting that something like a reality series was "overdone," she suggested a different idea.

"I think you’re great, I just feel like it's self serving and overdone," a commenter noted, adding that they'd be much more interested in seeing a series on how Schumer would "cope" if her son had autistic spectrum disorder. "I'd like to see a documentary of you discovering your mate is diagnosed with autism and how you cope with the possibility that your child will be on the spectrum...."

Schumer didn't exactly clap back or get riled up. Instead, she had a level head and addressed the idea that being on the spectrum was inherently bad. She said that her husband, Chris Fischer, who has been diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder, is someone that she really admires. Having Gene be like his dad, she says, wouldn't be a bad thing.

"How I cope? I don't see being on the spectrum as a negative thing. My husband is my favorite person I've ever met. He's kind, hilarious, interesting and talented and I admire him. Am I supposed to hope my son isn't like that?"

Commenters flooded Schumer's post with positive vibes. Many with exposure to autism spectrum disorder applauded her views and one even went as far as saying Schumer had written the "greatest response in the history of Instagram."

"My darling grandson is on the spectrum and he gives off more light than the Sun!!," one commenter wrote.

"This might be the greatest response in the history of Instagram comments," another added.

USA Today adds that autism advocacy groups have been supporting Schumer for bringing more visibility to people with autism spectrum disorder. She's spoken about it many times, including during the lead-up to her movie I Feel Pretty.

"It's been totally positive," she shared during an appearance on

Late Night with Seth Meyers. "And I think a lot of people resist getting diagnosed, and even with some of their children, because of the stigma, that comes along with it. Hopefully, if you can get help — like the tools that we've been given, have made his life so much better and our marriage and our life more manageable. And so I just wanted to encourage people to not be afraid."