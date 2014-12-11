Amy Schumer Announces Herself That She Will Be Hosting the 2015 MTV Movie Awards

Amy Schumer just got an early Christmas present! The star of Inside Amy Schumer will be hosting the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, which will air on April 12 of next year.

In classic Amy Schumer fashion, she took over MTV's social media accounts and decided to announce the big news herself (who needs a publicist?), making her the first MTV Movie Awards show host to do that in its 24 year history. "I am honored to be hosting the awards," said Schumer, 33. "I will carry the audience with me like a teen mom #breaktheinternet #breakmywater."

The native New Yorker got her big break when she came in fourth on Last Comic Standing in 2007. Since then she has been a strong force on the stand up comedy circuit and had small roles in film and television including HBO's Girls. But it is her Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer, which she writes, produces and stars in that has brought her major fame. The show returns for its third season in April.

"Wickedly funny and sharply insightful, Amy Schumer is perhaps the most ascendant talent in comedy today and she’s on the brink of an epic year," said Stephen Friedman, president of MTV. “We are thrilled to work with Amy to create an unpredictable and hilarious showcase for Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters and brightest stars in what promises to be the most combustible Movie Awards ever.”

Next year will clearly be a big one for Schumer as she will also star in the new Judd Apatow film Trainwreck, which she also wrote.

Past hosts of the show include Sarah Jessica Parker, Sarah Silverman, Jason Sudeikis and Jessica Alba.

