Amy Robach Claims ABC Killed Her Jeffrey Epstein Story Way Before Any Accusers Came Forward

ABC News anchor Amy Robach insists that the network silenced her back in 2015 when she was ready to break the news about Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged human trafficking scheme. According to Business Insider, Project Veritas published a hot-mic video that shows Roback between takes discussing the story, which would mean that she knew about what he was doing years before the news made mainstream headlines in 2019.

"I've had the story for three years. I've had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air," she said. Roberts is one of the most prominent figures in the Epstein case. Now going by the name Virginia Giuffre, she claims that she was recruited to be a "sex slave" for Epstein.

In addition to saying that ABC refused to air her story, Robach says that the powers at Buckingham Palace stepped in, as well, when allegations started to swirl around Prince Andrew. Robach says that the palace "threatened us a million different ways" when it learned that she planned on exposing Andrew's alleged association with Epstein. She added that because ABC didn't want to lose the opportunity to cover events featuring Prince William and Kate Middleton, the network complied with the palace's demands and killed Robach's report.

"We were so afraid we wouldn't be able to interview Kate and Will that we — that also quashed the story," Robach said.

Robach's claims corroborate with a report from NPR back in August, which included testimony from Guiffre. In that interview, she said that she had an opportunity with ABC but that it never happened. Instead, only tabloids such as the Daily Mail published her claims.

"I viewed the ABC interview as a potential game-changer," Giuffre told NPR. "Its wide viewership would have been the first time for me to speak out against the government for basically looking the other way and to describe the anger and betrayal victims felt."

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC said that Robach's story didn't meet the network's editorial standards and denied that any sort of outside influence affected its decision not to air the report.

"At the time, not all of our reporting met our standards to air, but we have never stopped investigating the story," ABC News said in a statement. "Ever since we've had a team on this investigation and substantial resources dedicated to it. That work has led to a two-hour documentary and 6-part podcast that will air in the new year."

Robach said that the hot-mic video captured her "in a private moment of frustration."

"I was upset that an important interview I had conducted with Virginia Roberts didn't air because we could not obtain sufficient corroborating evidence to meet ABC's editorial standards about her allegations," she said. "The interview itself, while I was disappointed it didn't air, didn't meet our standards. In the years since no one ever told me or the team to stop reporting on Jeffrey Epstein, and we have continued to aggressively pursue this important story."

Despite official reports from the coroner stating that Epstein's death was the result of suicide, Robach believes it was murder. With so many enemies, Robach thinks that Epstein had too many people after him for it to have been anything but a murder plot.

"So do I think he was killed?" she said. "One hundred percent, yes I do. He made his whole living blackmailing people."