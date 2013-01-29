Just like her "bossy" bestie Tina Fey, Amy Poehler is writing a book of her own! The comedian and Parks and Recreation star scored a book deal with the HarperCollins pop culture imprint It Books, which will be released sometime in 2014. "Her original twist on the conventional memoir will have universal appeal,” the publishing house said in a statement. The book will be “an illustrated, non-linear diary full of humor and honesty and brimming with true stories, fictional anecdotes and life lessons." No official title has been released as of yet, but we already know it's going to be a must-read!

