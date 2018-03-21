Amy Poehler’s New Movie with Tina Fey and Maya Rudolph Is Basically a Boozy Bridesmaids

Netflix just scored the get of a lifetime: a movie (about wine!) directed, produced by, and starring Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, and Paula Pell.

Wine Country chronicles a group of friends’ road trip to (you guessed it) wine country to celebrate a 50th birthday. So … it’s pretty much the female ensemble comedy we’ve been pining for since Bridesmaids elevated the form in 2011.

Wine + SNL alums + Netflix = your new favorite movie. Advertising never lies:

It's happening—Amy Poehler's directorial debut, Wine Country, is coming soon to Netflix! Starring Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and featuring Tina Fey. Get excited. Get real excited. pic.twitter.com/kZedPmzeVC — Netflix US (@netflix) March 20, 2018

While Poehler has dabbled in directing—she helmed the 2016 TV movie Dumb Prince and directed three episodes of Parks and Recreation as well as a 2014 episode of Broad City—Wine Country will be her first feature film, and we honestly couldn’t think of a more fitting directorial debut for the star.

Everything about this project is exciting (wine, Poehler, Netflix), but we might be most excited by the demographic the film is touting. Of the cast members announced, all are between the ages of 45 and 54, cementing the celebration of “older” women that we saw in the best supporting actress category at the Oscars this year.

We can’t wait to see these grown-ass women get wine drunk in Napa.