Amy Poehler Has Created Your Perfect Summer Movie Watch List

Ever wonder what movie Amy Poehler would pick to watch on a summer night? Well, look no further: The star of Inside Out is launching a new summer film series featuring 11 of her favorite flicks in New York. But don't worry if you are nowhere near the city to catch the showings—most of the films are available to stream on Netflix so you can have your own personal Amy Poehler film fest at home.

The list includes classic comedies such as The Jerk and Rushmore as well as dramas like Woody Allen's Hannah and Her Sisters and To Kill a Mockingbird, and even the horror film Rosemary's Baby.

The screenings will take place at the McKittrick Hotel in Chelsea from July 14 through Sept. 28. Though the rooftop space only holds 30 people, there will be multiple showings each week. Tickets are $20 but they come with popcorn, a cocktail and a nice view of the city so it is a pretty good deal; however, they're currently sold out.

Also, don't forget you can watch Poehler in the Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp Netflix series starting on July 31.

See the complete lineup for Poehler's film series here:

July 14 – 20: The Jerk

July 21 – 27: Rushmore

July 28 – Aug. 3: Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory

Aug. 4 – 10: The Bicycle Thief

Aug. 11 – 17: Bonjour Tristesse

Aug. 18 – 24: To Kill a Mockinbird

Aug. 25 – 31: Sixteen Candles

Sept. 1 – 7: West Side Story

Sept. 8 – 14: The Apartment

Sept. 15 – 21: Hannah and Her Sisters

Sept. 22 – 28: Rosemary's Baby

