Amy Poehler Is Giving You a Chance to Ask Smart Questions on the Emmys Red Carpet 

The Emmys red carpet is all about glitz and glamour, but this Sunday, Amy Poehler and her team at Amy Poehler's Smart Girls organization are taking things up a notch. The actress’s org, which focuses on emphasizing intelligence and encouraging curiosity, partnered with the Television Academy and Twitter to launch the #SmartGirlsAsk campaign at this Sunday’s 67th Annual Emmy Awards. That means Twitter will set up a spot on the red carpet where it will be ask stars to answer intelligent, brainy questions from Twitter users. All you have to do to participate is tweet your own question and use the hashtag #SmartGirlsAsk.

What song do you listen to that psyches you up and makes you feel strong? #SmartGirlsAsk — Katie Lowes (@KatieQLowes) September 14, 2015

Stars are already getting on board. Scandal’s Katie Lowes tweeted, “What song do you listen to that psyches you up and makes you feel strong?” to her 271,000-plus users this week. Presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton also tweeted out one very relevant question of her own: “If you were president, what’s the first thing you would do?”

Love this idea, @smrtgrls. If you were president, what’s the first thing you would do? #SmartGirlsAsk https://t.co/vx3kU3irke — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 18, 2015

Poehler couldn’t be more thrilled about adding to the conversation an element of girl-power inspiration. “I’m happy to let fans ask interesting questions to interesting people,” Poehler said of the partnership. We can’t wait.

The Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 20. Follow the conversation using the hashtag #SmartGirlsAsk

