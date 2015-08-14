Emmys 2015 Style Spotlight: Amy Poehler

The 2015 Emmy Awards marks the fifth time Amy Poehler has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as the crazy-lovable (and slightly eccentric) Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation. And now that the show has wrapped, it will be her last chance for a win (our fingers are crossed).

Parks and Rec had a good run. Equally as good? Poehler's on-point red-carpet streak. For the most part, her style has been remarkably consistent, with a gravitational pull toward sleek, minimalist designs and a partiality for Stella McCartney's creations, like the striking cobalt blue column dress from the 2015 Golden Globes (above, left) or the smart tux at the 2013 Globes (right).

But every now and then, she'll pull a fast one on us and do a complete 180 with metallic silver linear dresses or romantic Grecian gowns. It's that kind of sartorial unpredictability that has us crushin' on her style even more. Take a look at Poehler's best red carpet moments, ahead.

PHOTOS: Amy Poehler's Best Red Carpet Looks