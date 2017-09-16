Amy Poehler Turns 46! See How the Queen of Comedy's Hair Has Changed Over the Years 

Birthday girl Amy Poehler is a woman of many talents. Not only does she have a knack for making us laugh (usually, until we cry), but she is also a writer, comedian, producer, director, voice artist, and actress. And, we must say, that’s a lot of hats for one woman to wear.

For her many roles, whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes, Poehler has been known to change up her hair color on the regular. No matter which hue she chooses—blonde, brunette, platinum, or red—the front woman of all-things funny always ends up looking fabulous.

Take last year’s SAG Awards, which saw her transform into a straight redheaded lob. Complete with a glossy pink lip, the Sisters star looked seriously fierce. To see for yourself, click through to our gallery to see her remarkable transformation over the years.

Happy 46th birthday, Amy!