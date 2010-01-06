Amy Adams's Maternity Look: Carolina Herrera

Amy Adams is getting every mom-to-be's dream—a custom-made maternity wardrobe from Carolina Herrera! The designer is reworking pieces from her collection to accommodate Adams's ever-growing baby bump as she promotes her new film Leap Year. "They made my clothes for the entire press tour. They're amazing. They did such a great job," Adams told us. The actress wore the designer's soft gray coat with red silk piping and matching red dress outside of David Letterman's studio and a bright blue dress on the set of Good Morning America.

— Joyann King and Bronwyn Barnes