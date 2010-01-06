Amy Adams's Maternity Look: Carolina Herrera

Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage; Gary Miller/Splash News
InStyle Staff
Jan 06, 2010 @ 3:00 pm

Amy Adams is getting every mom-to-be's dream—a custom-made maternity wardrobe from Carolina Herrera! The designer is reworking pieces from her collection to accommodate Adams's ever-growing baby bump as she promotes her new film Leap Year. "They made my clothes for the entire press tour. They're amazing. They did such a great job," Adams told us. The actress wore the designer's soft gray coat with red silk piping and matching red dress outside of David Letterman's studio and a bright blue dress on the set of Good Morning America.

Joyann King and Bronwyn Barnes

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!