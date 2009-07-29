Amy Adams's Favorite Dish

Amy Adams left most of the cooking to the food stylists on the set of Julie & Julia, but she did plenty of eating. "As long as the costumes fit, I could eat as much as I wanted," she told Access Hollywood. Her favorite guilty pleasure? "Brussels sprouts with butter and cheese!" Learn the basics of braising (a process of tenderizing meat or vegetables) from Child's Mastering the Art of French Cooking, and you can whip up the decadent dish at home.

Ingredients:1 1/2 quarts Brussels sprouts braised in butter1/2 cup grated Swiss cheese mixed with 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese2 tablespoons melted butter

Directions:Follow Child's master recipe for braising Brussels sprouts. After 10 minutes, remove sprouts from oven and reset temperature to 425 degrees. Transfer sprouts from baking dish into a bowl. Sprinkle 3 tablespoons of cheese into baking dish to coat bottom and sides. Return sprouts to baking dish and cover with remaining cheese. Pour on melted butter. Return uncovered dish to oven for 10 to 15 minutes or until cheese is browned.

