Amy Adams Dishes on Her Style Evolution: “The Heels Have Gotten a Lot Higher”

Amy Adams has learned a lot of things throughout her reign as one of Hollywood’s best-dressed starlets, but perhaps the most drastic change has been the height of her shoes. “The heels have gotten a lot higher,” Adams shares.

The Nocturnal Animals star stopped by the People / EW / InStyle Portrait Studio at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival (in a stunning Tom Ford ensemble, no less) and dished about how her red carpet approach has changed through the years.

“I’m more relaxed. I realize that it’s just a part of the job,” she says in the video at top. “Before it just felt like a lot of pressure, and now I just sort of try to have fun and recognize it’s just a moment and try to appreciate it.”

One thing that has stayed the same is her love of platform shoes. “In fashion, out of fashion, I love a platform because I have short legs,” she reveals. “If I’m wearing a gown, underneath are the most shockingly high platform sandals, so you learn to walk in those.”

Watch the video at top for more on Adams’s style transformation, and visit our portrait gallery for more exclusive content from TIFF 2016.