Amy Adams Pulls an Angelina Jolie at the 2019 SAG Awards

When it comes to awards shows, Amy Adams has seen it all. After 13 years as a Hollywood fixture, she’s been nominated for just about every acting award there is (including six Oscars). The famous redhead is celebrating two Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations tonight — one for her performance in HBO limited series Sharp Objects, and the other for her supporting role in Dick Cheney biopic Vice — making it a career total of 9 nominations for the actress.

Red carpet-wise, Adams’s style is right in-line with her career — that is to say, she’s been bringing her very best since day one.

This year was no exception. With two nominations, hence two times the anticipation, Amy made her sixth arrival on the red carpet in a sleek strapless Celine LBD with an Angelina-level slit and a ring of ruching around her waist. A pair of peep-toe black stilettos capped off the look. Adams kept her hair in an elegant updo and accessorized with silver and pink dangling Cartier earrings and a bedazzled Cartier bracelet.

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

