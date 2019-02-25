Amy Adams Is Giving Us Metallic Mermaid Vibes at the Oscars

Believe it or not, Amy Adams has never won an Academy Award. She's been nominated she's times, including this evening, (she's up for Best Actress in a Supporting Role) for her turn in Vice, but the red carpet veteran has an empty space on her shelf where her statuette should be.

The actress came ready to win in 2019, stepping out in a mermaid-esque metallic Versace gown with a matching pendant necklace. She parted her usual Old Hollywood glam waves down the center this time, giving us major under the sea vibes.

In 2015, she hit the red carpet in a similarly glam ensemble, though she swept her red curls up in a low bun.

And two years ago, in 2017, she wore the show-stopping metallic Tom Ford look, which we're convinced should be the new mold for the Oscars statuette. Just throwing it out there.

Fingers crossed she wins big tonight.