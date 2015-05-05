Amy Adams Marries Long-Time Fiancé Darren Le Gallo

Now this is what you call a long engagement. Actress Amy Adams tied the knot over the weekend with actor Darren Le Gallo, after getting engaged seven years ago, People confirms. The couple—who are parents to a 4-year-old daughter, Aviana—reportedly held a small ceremony in California.

But what was the reason behind the pair's long wedding delay? Well, Adams has had a lot going on since the 2008 engagement: In those seven years she's earned four Oscar nominations and starred in a number of hit films including The Fighter, The Muppets, American Hustle, and Man of Steel. In other words, she's been a little busy.

She told InStyle back in 2011, "I'll say to Darren, 'What do you think of May? and he'll say, 'May. Ha, ha, You just let me know.' I just can't decide!" She added, "I am putting more pressure on myself now that we have Avi. I'll figure it out soon."

Well, it looks like she finally did—congrats to the happy family!

