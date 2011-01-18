Amy Adams' Marchesa Dress: The Exclusive Sketch!

Amy Adams selected a strapless teal blue gown by Marchesa, which featured lasercut detailing on its scalloped bodice, for her walk down the Golden Globes red carpet. "This is our first time dressing Amy and we couldn't be more thrilled," Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig told InStyle.com exclusively. "She is always so elegant." This Marchesa creation is part of the label's pre-fall 2011 collection, and the designers shared an exclusive sketch of the look, shown left, with InStyle! Adams, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress that night, finished the look with a rectangle clutch by Kilian Hennessy. See a close-up of the sketch in the gallery.