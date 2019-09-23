Amy Adams Made Her Emmys Debut in a Sheer Dress

Amy Adams just made her long-anticipated Emmys debut, and it was worth the wait.

Though the actress has been nominated for six Academy Awards and eight Golden Globes, her Emmy nomination this year for her role in Sharp Objects is her first nod for her TV work.

Adams stepped out in a long-sleeved, sheer Fendi gown with embroidered reed designs and black feathers.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Along with her nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, the show itself is up for an award for Outstanding Limited Series. Adams was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Mini-Series for her role in the HBO series. She also helped to produce the show, which is based on a Gillian Flynn novel of the same name.

"Camille is someone I was really, really attracted to and I hadn’t ever [played]," Adams previously told Entertainment Weekly about her character. "I just typically play characters who have more effective masks, and I think Camille just doesn’t have a very effective mask."