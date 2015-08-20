Amy Adams Turns 41 and Is More Enchanting Than Ever: See Her Transformation Through the Years

Amy Adams has come a long way since stealing her sister's mascara as high schooler, but it took some time for her to become the beautiful, bold redhead we now know and adore.

When Adams—who celebrates her 41st birthday today—first got to Hollywood she thought the studios would only want her natural hair color. But she eventually turned to her now-signature hue and hasn't looked back since. And coincidentally, when she did go red, some great roles, including Ashley in 2005's Junebug—which earned her her first of five Oscar nominations—Bonnie Bach in 2007's Charlie Wilson's War, and Giselle in Enchanted, came along. Next up for the actress is Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice with Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill. And though she plays the typically brunette Lois Lane, she will be sporting those familiar red tresses.

Since her career has taken off, Adams has tried many different looks on screen (including a nun's habit in Doubt), but off screen the mother of 5-year-old Aviana, has primarily stayed with reddish hues, which have served her well. Check out her transformation through the years—she only gets better!

