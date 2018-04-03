Celebrated Bridal Designer Amsale Aberra Dies at Age 64

Bridal designer Amsale Aberra passed away on Sunday at the age of 64. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she died following a battle with uterine cancer.

Aberra rose to prominence in the ‘80s as she created an understated gown and silhouette during a period of notably over-the-top bridal couture. In recent years, the Ethiopian-born designer developed quite the A-list following. Her designs were frequently seen in film and television: Julia Roberts’s titular Runaway Bride wore Amsale, as did Kate Hudson’s character in Something Borrowed.

Hilaria Baldwin donned an Amsale gown for her 2012 wedding to actor Alec Baldwin, and Jessica Alba even wore an off-the-shoulder navy blue bridesmaid confection to a wedding in 2013.

@amsale A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

At Aberra’s request, Amsale will go ahead with the launch of its Spring 2019 collection on April 13.

RELATED VIDEO: What Makes a Wedding Gown So Expensive?

In a statement, Amsale CEO Neil Brown praised the late namesake designer, writing: “Amsale was not only an inspiration to the company, but someone who inspired and impacted everyone around her with her strength, kindness, and humility. Working side by side we spent 360 degrees of our life together, and I know only too well both her creative genius and her infinite goodness. Words cannot express the personal loss that we feel, but we are comforted by the avalanche of support we’ve received and the commitment of our team to carry on Amsale’s legacy.”

You will be missed, Amsale.