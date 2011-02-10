amfAR Gala Red Carpet: Lively, Clinton and More!

Celebrities kicked off Fashion Week with amfAR's charity gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York last night. Former President Bill Clinton, Elizabeth Taylor, and designer Diane von Furstenberg were this year's honorees presented with the organization’s annual Awards of Courage for their leadership in the fight against AIDS. Fashion figures Michael Kors, Helena Christensen, Maggie Rizer and Iman joined the event’s 750 guests including Blake Lively, Rose Byrne and Julianna Margulies. Click through the gallery to see the top looks at the black tie amfAR Gala.

— Nakisha Williams