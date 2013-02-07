The amfAR Gala Kicks Off New York Fashion Week, Plus More Parties!

Each year since 1988, the super-glamorous amfAR Gala has marked the official kickoff of New York Fashion Week, and last night was the big ribbon cutting! Heidi Klum(in Michael Kors), amfAR chairman Kenneth Cole, and Janet Jackson were the night's big honorees, and stars and designers alike both turned out to Cipriani Wall Street to toast to the recipients for their dedication to funding AIDS research. "Kenneth Cole, personally and professionally, has changed the lives of millions who have been affected by the virus," Sarah Jessica Parker (in Maison Martin Margiela) said during her remarks on stage. "And most notably, he changed the minds of those who weren’t, by putting his heart and his soul into amfAR’s fight for the last three decades." Click through the gallery to learn more about the event and see more star-studded Fashion Week parties!

MORE:• Heart Truth Runway Gallery• Fashion Week Parties: See the Photos!• Minka Kelly Loves Misha Nonoo