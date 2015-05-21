See All the Best Looks from amfAR's Star-Studded 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala

The most star-studded soirée of the Cannes Film Festival is finally here, and the amazing ensembles did not disappoint. A multitude of celebrities stepped out for amfAR's 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala tonight, a fundraising event held to benefit the organization’s research programs and platforms for raising awareness of HIV/AIDS.

Some of our favorite red carpet looks? Kendall Jenner (in Calvin Klein Collection), Diane Kruger (in Chanel), and Sienna Miller (in Ralph Lauren Collection). But these three weren't the only immaculately dressed stars at the event—see what Karlie Kloss, Eva Longoria, Marion Cotillard, Doutzen Kroes, Adriana Lima, Rita Ora, Gigi Hadid, and more stars wore in our gallery.

