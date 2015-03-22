From America's Sweetheart to Red Carpet Siren, See Birthday Girl Reese Witherspoon's Changing Looks Through the Years

Happy 39th birthday, Reese Witherspoon! At a young age, the effortlessly chic star stole our hearts with her role in The Man in the Moon. Since then, the talented actress quickly established herself by starring in comedies such as Election and Legally Blonde, as well as critically acclaimed films such as Walk the Line, which earned the actress her first Oscar. Noticing the lack of female leading roles, Witherspoon launched her own production company, Pacific Standard, which ended 2014 with a bang, launching Gone Girl and Wild -- both of which garnered major buzz this past awards season. The busy mother of three shows no signs of slowing down; she co-stars with new BFF Sofia Vergara in Hot Pursuit and is set to launch her highly anticipated lifestyle brand, Draper James, later this year.

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon's Changing Looks