America's Next Top Model All-Star Cycle: See a Preview!

Sarah Silver
Caitlin Petreycik
Aug 16, 2011 @ 1:25 pm

The first video clip for the new cycle of America's Next Top Model is making the rounds today, and we spotted some familiar faces! The cast is made up of fan favorites, including past Top Model standouts like Bianca, Lisa and Alexandria. The season will also deliver some fun celebrity guest judges, like Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj! America's Next Top Model: All-Stars premieres September 14th. Tell us: Who will you be rooting for?

