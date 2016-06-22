This 16-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Blew Everyone Away While Auditioning for America's Got Talent 

Get ready for some serious chills. Last night, 16-year-old Calysta Bevier auditioned for this season of America's Got Talent, and she blew everyone away with her pitch-perfect performance of Rachel Platten's "Fight Song." Even the notoriously tough-to-please Simon Cowell couldn't get enough of the gamine teenager.

Before she got a standing ovation for her rendition, she revealed to the judges that her cute pixie cut wasn't her choice. "I’m a survivor of stage 3 ovarian cancer," she told them. "I kind of came here today to show people that no matter what you’ve gone through to keep chasing your dreams." Mission definitely accomplished.

After her heartfelt performance, the judges gushed at her take on the popular song. "Calysta, I love everything about you,” Cowell said. “You know what? I just had this feeling when you walked out—I can’t explain it. Just your spirit, the choice of song, your voice. I think you’re really special. I’ve just got this really incredible feeling about you, I really do…I think everyone in this room felt it. I predict great things are going to happen for you."

In fact, the former American Idol judge loved her so much that he pressed the golden buzzer, which automatically sends her through to the live rounds.

RELATED: Simon Cowell Thinks This 12-Year-Old America's Got Talent Contestant Is the Next Taylor Swift

Watch her incredible performance above.