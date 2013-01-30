The Americans Premieres: Will You Love Keri Russell as a Spy?

New spy drama The Americans premieres tonight on FX and it has our favorite girl-next-door, Keri Russell playing against type as a racy, butt-kicking KGB operative by night, and suburban mother of two by day. Set in 1981 Washington, D.C., the drama hinges on the complicated marriage of Elizabeth (Russell) and fellow Soviet spy, Philip (Matthew Rhys), who are struggling to keep their cover as Americans while Cold War tensions rise and their missions become more and more risky. Even as trained killers doing dirty deeds in the name of Russia, their characters are so multidimensional (yes, even endearing), that it’s impossible to hate them. Tune in tonight at 10 p.m. EST on FX for the series premiere of The Americans. And, children of the ‘80s, be on the lookout: There’s plenty of nostalgia here too—bodysuits with Guess jeans, included!

Plus, see Keri Russell's transformation.

— Angela Salazar