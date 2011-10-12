American Music Awards 2011: See the Nominees!

The 2011 American Music Awards list of nominees is out! Adele leads the pack with four nominations, including Artist of the Year, where she's up against Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga. Beyonce and Rihanna also scored nods for Favorite Female Artist. Winners will be determined by online voting, so cast yours at ABC.com. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 20th at 8/7c on ABC.

