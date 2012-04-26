American Idol: Who Made Jennifer Lopez's Gold Jacket?

Image zoom FOX via Getty; Imaxtree

When it comes to sexy stagewear, Jennifer Lopez sets the gold standard! On last night’s episode of American Idol, the judge sparkled in a sequined jacket from Temperley London’s fall 2012 collection. She paired the megawatt design with matching Michael Kors harem pants, and styled her hair in beachy waves. Tune in to Fox tonight at 8/7c to to catch more of Jennifer Lopez’s American Idol style moments, and click through the gallery to browse her hottest looks from this season!

