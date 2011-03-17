American Idol: The Top Female Contestants' Style Details!

InStyle caught up with American Idol’s costume designer Soyon An to get the inside scoop on what the remaining six female contestants wore on last night's show, which judge Jennifer Lopez declared "officially a competition." Hint: An pulled lots of pieces from Zara and Bebe! Click through the gallery to see outfits from Pia Toscano (right), Naima Adedapo (left), Lauren Alaina and more, and read what An has to say about each look. And keep checking back for more information about American Idol style—we’ll be covering the hottest moments all season!

