American Idol Style: Pia's Gold Dress Details and More!

Now that we’re well on our way to finding out the next American Idol, let’s take a closer look at the contestants’ style! Today we caught up with Soyon An (inset), the costume designer for the show, who gave us the inside scoop on what some of the ladies wore. Pia Toscano, who sang Celine Dion's "All By Myself," wore a gold one-shoulder mini by ABS Luxury Collection, a piece that’s available on Yoox.com for $138. “I added the train, which is chiffon,” An said of Pia’s look. “She told me what she had in mind and that's what I came up with.” For Haley Reinhart’s rendition of sang LeAnn Rimes' "Blue," she wore, fittingly, a blue floor-length dress by Basix II. As for Karen Rodriguez’s "I Could Fall In Love" by Selena, An created the look herself using stretch jersey with glitter on it. “I choose those looks because they complemented the outfit as well as the talent that's wearing it," An explained. Keep checking back for more information about American Idol style—we’ll be covering the hottest style moments all season!

