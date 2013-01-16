American Idol’s 12th Season Premieres Tonight

American Idol is back tonight for its twelfth season! Along with the new talent, the show welcomes Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj, and Keith Urban to the judge’s panel. Idol originals Randy Jackson and Ryan Seacrest are back again, but Seacrest told The Today Show that the new season is not the show of old. “Is the show a lot different? Absolutely,” Seacrest told Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie. He’s most likely referring his two new diva co-stars. “These are two very very spirited, strong, individual performers who have had a lot of success that aren't shy about their opinion.” Catch the first night of the two-part premiere at 8/7c on FOX.

