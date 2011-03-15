American Idol: The Most Amazing Transformations!

American Idol's tenth season is well underway, and the final 12 contestants are set to perform this week! While we inch closer to a new winner, now is a perfect time to look back on some of the show’s most striking style makeovers. Kelly Clarkson went from a Texas cutie in crop tops and denim skirts to a red carpet regular, Carrie Underwood transformed from a small-town girl to a sophisticated superstar, and Jennifer Hudson traded her Capri pants and curls for sleek dresses and waist-length hair. See more makeovers, including Adam Lambert, Katharine McPhee, Jordin Sparks, and even Ryan Seacrest in the gallery.