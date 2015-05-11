American Idol Will Say Farewell After 15 Seasons

American Idol made it possible for us to rock out with Kelly Clarkson and introduced Simon Cowell's brutal honesty to America but, sadly, it's time to say goodbye.

Fox announced that American Idol will sign off after Season 15, which is slated to hit the airwaves January 2016. Current judges Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Harry Connick Jr. will all return with host Ryan Seacrest for the final episodes.

You can bet that the last competition will bring out some of the best voices in the country—though we're also looking forward to seeing what Lopez wears. The honest judge has offered endless outfit-inspo with past episodes, and we're expecting her to step things up a notch for the ending of the era. We hope to see even more playful prints, sky high heels, and of course bling-bling.

