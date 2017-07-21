Ryan Murphy Just Revealed the Title of American Horror Story Season 7

After weeks of teasing American Horror Story fans with possible monikers for the franchise's upcoming seventh season, co-creator Ryan Murphy has left us with even more questions after its big reveal.

On Thursday night, at San Diego's Comic-Con International, the producer announced that Cult is the title of the series' newest installment, and that the story is set to take place after the results of the 2016 election. He also took to Twitter to simply say: "AHS: CULT."

Murphy previously had us guessing about the new season with multiple teasers on his Instagram account, depicting the nightmare-inducing characters we can expect to see this fall.

One particular post in May seems to suggest that Twisty the Clown from Freak Show will make an appearance, as well as a terrifying elephant and horned man. But Murphy's latest tease, a mysterious photo of a man covered in bees, had fans completely bewildered.

American Horror Story Season 7 tease. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 5, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

AHS Season 7 clue: ambidexterity A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jun 25, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

AHS last clue before this week's TITLE reveal. Ideas? A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 17, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

The announcement of the series' title comes after news that Girls favorite Lena Dunham will make her debut in the horror anthology with Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, and Colton Haynes.

American Horror Story returns back to FX in the fall, and we're sure we'll see even more footage and teasers from Murphy ahead of the big premiere!