Watch American Horror Story: Hotel's 3 New Creepy Teasers

The latest twisted episodes for American Horror Story: Hotel are almost here. Get a sneak peek into the cringe-worthy scenes with these three new teasers. [Entertainment Weekly]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break.

1. Forget the first week of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The second week's guests include Hollywood faves like Emily Blunt, Lupita Nyong'o, and more! [Variety]

2. David Bowie and John Legend are heading to Bikini Bottom to write songs for the SpongeBob SquarePants Broadway musical. [Playbill]

3. Game of Thrones set a Guinness World Record after Season 5's Episode 2 simultaneously aired in 173 countries and territories in April. [Time]

4. Sept. 1 marks the first day of school at Hogwarts. See how fans are wishing Harry Potter's son good luck on his first day of wizard school. [Mashable]

5. Janet Jackson's world tour kicks off with a bang—and a brand-new song featuring Missy Elliott—in Vancouver. [E News]