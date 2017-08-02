This Is Your Opportunity to Win a Role on American Horror Story

If you spend your nights debating which season of American Horror Story was the best (personally, nothing beats Asylum, though Lady Gaga in Hotel was everything), then you’re in for a treat.

On Wednesday, the folks behind the hit FX show’s social media took to Instagram and Twitter to post a picture of Evan Peters looking cute. Just kidding. They actually revealed that you might be able to act alongside Peters, Emma Roberts, Lena Dunham, and the cast of American Horror Story: Cult by simply entering a competition that benefit charity.

“Be part of the horror. Enter now for a chance to win a walk-on role in #AHSFX and have lunch with Evan Peters. Proceeds all help Children’s Hospital LA,” the post read. So what do you have to do? Simply donate to the hospital, which helps children in need. The more you spend, the higher your chances of winning.

Be part of the horror. Enter now for a chance to win a walk-on role in #AHSFX and have lunch with Evan Peters. Proceeds all help Children's Hospital LA. Enter: Omaze.com/AHS A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Peters also took to Instagram to boost excitement. “YOU could win a walk-on role in American Horror Story AND lunch with me,” he wrote, adding, “You know what they say, right? Win first, eat later.”

A shot at 15 minutes of fame for a good cause? Sign us up.

Visit omaze.com/evan to learn more and enter now.