The Cast of American Horror Story: Cult Had the Best Time at a Cher Concert in Las Vegas

The cast of American Horror Story: Cult has found a new leader, and she's particularly fond of rhinestones.

Stars from the forthcoming seventh season of the popular FX series gathered in Las Vegas over the weekend to catch Cher in concert at the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino's Park Theater. The envy-inducing extracurricular activity was well documented, thanks to Colton Haynes, who shared a series of photos and videos from the squad's VIP night on the town.

Colton Haynes / Instagram

Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, and more were hosted by Cher's son, Chaz Bono, and based on the evidence, they had a blast, even meeting the diva herself! Swipe through Haynes's Instagram post (below) to catch them in action.

"I can't explain how incredible yesterday was going to see Cher with our @ahsfx #AHScult cast! And my love for torturing @billyeichner is never going to end...it makes me too happy lol," Haynes, 29, captioned the series of snaps. "This cast knows how to let loose & dance like no ones watching!!! So grateful thk u @therealchazbono for showing us an amazing time!"

With two of my favorite women and actresses, @mssarahcatharinepaulson and @praisethelourd. A post shared by Chaz Bono (@therealchazbono) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:36am PDT

American Horror Story: Cult starts its nightmarish run on FX, starting Sept. 5.