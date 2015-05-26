American Eagle's "One Size Fits All" Brand Is Our New Obsession

Imagine this: You're at a store browsing racks upon racks of clothes and finally land on something you want, but then you quickly learn that your size isn't in stock. Trust us, we've all been there. That's why we're extraordinarily excited for Don't Ask Why's newly opened 2,700-square-foot pop-up shop in New York's SoHo neighborhood. A sub-brand of American Eagle Outfitters, the collection is created in one size only—thereby solving all the inventory problems that shoppers face on the regular. With a clear Los Angeles-meets-Coachella vibe, and prices ranging from $20 for tops to $70 for sweaters, the line specializes in trend dressing at a refreshingly affordable cost.

"One size is great because it allows us to play with trends and emerging silhouettes while filling customer demand for soft, casual dressing," American Eagle Outfitters global brand president Chad Kessler tells InStyle. Of Don't Ask Why's 137 pieces, we're the biggest proponents of their tanks, dresses, and lightweight knits in particular. Each one comes in a different print or neutral, which makes them ideal for mixing and matching (basically, they can be thrown on over anything and fit almost everyone). If you're in New York, scope out the new location at 577 Broadway. And if not, don't worry—you can still get your shop on. We picked out five of our favorites below, all available at ae.com.

Tied tank, $35; ae.com

Tank dress, $40; ae.com

Oversized crew sweater, $50; ae.com

Soft cargo pant, $40; ae.com

Side slit muscle tank, $30; ae.com

For more information, follow @dontaskwhyny on Instagram.

