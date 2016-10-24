America Ferrera's New Hairstyle Will Make You Want a Lob 

If you’re still having doubts about making the cut, consider America Ferrera’s new hairstyle further proof that the lob is the hottest haircut for fall. The Superstore star is the latest star to chop their long strands to a shoulder-grazing length.

Along with the cut, Ferrera also added soft honey blonde highlights to her chocolate brown shade. The 32-year-old actress showed off her new look with an Instagram selfie while out on the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton. Ferrera teamed up with designer Rebecca Minkoff to create a playful pro-Hillary Clinton tee. “New hair!! On my way to ‘Make America Ferrera Again’ with @rebeccaminkoff! Electing a new president calls for a new hairstyle! Big change abound! #imwithhair #imwithher #registertovote,” she captioned the ‘gram.

New Hair!! On my way to "Make America Ferrera Again" with @rebeccaminkoff ! Electing a new president calls for a new hairstyle! Big change abound! #imwithhair #imwithher #registertovote A photo posted by America Ferrera (@americaferrera) on Oct 21, 2016 at 10:26am PDT

"It was a combo of my character on my show, Superstore, was undergoing a big change, and so we talked about what that would be,” Ferrera told InStyle at the Rebecca Minkoff x America Ferrera event last Friday. “We needed her to have a big change to her look, and I also had been thinking about a new cut. It’s the most fun and easiest thing to do. And you know, hair grows back and you can color it whatever you want.”

Ferrera, your new hairstyle has our vote. Check out her new look above, and see more celeb hair makeovers in our gallery.