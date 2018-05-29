America Ferrera Welcomes a Baby Boy, and His First Photo Is Adorable

Congratulations are in order for America Ferrera and her husband Ryan Piers Williams! The couple has welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Sebastian Piers Williams, nicknamed Baz.

The couple announced the news in a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday. "When 2 become 3," she wrote. "Welcome Sebastian Piers Williams - aka Baz! Mom, Dad, and Baby are happy, healthy and totally in love!"

In March, the actress celebrated her new addition on the way with a beautiful baby shower. Her friends and family were in attendance, as were the cast of two of her hit shows, Superstore and Ugly Betty.

While her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel couldn't make it, there's no doubt they were celebrating in spirit. They've stayed close through the years since their hit film franchise, and reunited to delight in the mom-to-be just one day after she revealed that she was expecting.

Ferrera announced her pregnancy on New Year’s Eve, writing, “We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!” alongside a photo of herself and her husband holding up a baby onesie that reads “Más besos (por favor)” or “More kisses please.”

The couple has been together for more than 12 years after meeting on the set of a student film when he was at the University of Southern California. They’ve been married since 2011, and this is their first child.

Congrats, you two!