Amelia Revives the Aviator Trend

Imaxtree; Ken Woroner/FOX; Courtesy of La Garconne; Courtesy of Nordstrom
Joyann King
Oct 23, 2009 @ 10:00 am

Hilary Swank's turn as America's darling of flight, Amelia Earhart, is breathing life back into aviation-inspired fashion. Months before the film's release, we saw Earhart-inspired looks at the Fall 2009 Hermes show (far left) and now Bloomingdale's is celebrating the icon's pioneering style too, with a fall catalog and special in-store exhibits inspired by the film's wardrobe. Aviator-chic has officially become full-blown trend for fall, so grab a rugged bomber jacket, throw on a printed scarf and aviator sunglasses and prepare be inspired by Amelia—in theaters today.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!