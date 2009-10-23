Amelia Revives the Aviator Trend

Hilary Swank's turn as America's darling of flight, Amelia Earhart, is breathing life back into aviation-inspired fashion. Months before the film's release, we saw Earhart-inspired looks at the Fall 2009 Hermes show (far left) and now Bloomingdale's is celebrating the icon's pioneering style too, with a fall catalog and special in-store exhibits inspired by the film's wardrobe. Aviator-chic has officially become full-blown trend for fall, so grab a rugged bomber jacket, throw on a printed scarf and aviator sunglasses and prepare be inspired by Amelia—in theaters today.