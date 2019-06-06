Lisa Rinna's Daughter Just Shut Down Negative Comments About Her Eating Disorder

There's no one way to go through an eating disorder.

That's the lesson Lisa Rinna's model daughter is trying to share after seeing a barrage of negative comments following an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where she was shown lashing out at dad Harry Hamlin over her issues with food.

In a series of Instagram stories obtained by People, Amelia Gray Hamlin explained that her behavior was because of a "fear of food," and said that lately, she's been in a much healthier and happier place.

“The person displayed in tonight’s episode is not the person I am," she wrote. "It was the person anorexia made me… I just wanted everyone to know why I acted the way that I did."

Image zoom David Livingston/Getty Images

She also screenshot comments on her mother's Instagram that read, "Sorry Lisa your [sic] responsible for your daughter's behavior" and "You're the reason Amelia has an eating disorder."

"Tell me you've never been a bitch to your parents," she wrote in response.

Amelia also shared that a “woman just told me I don’t look anorexic… this world is pushing my buttons. SOMEONE HOLD ME BACK.”

“Sadly, I feel the need to remind people what anorexia looks like. And there is not just one type,” she responded, sharing two different photos of her while she was struggling with the eating disorder. "In both photos I was struggling equally as much as the other. Please understand the illness before speaking on it."

The 17-year-old model has been open about her battle with anorexia. Last year, she shared two photos of herself, writing, "The first photo, taken today is not a photo of the perfect girl. That is a photo of me, trying to figure out my body, and owing [sic] my curves that I naturally have, and not forcing myself to starve them away. I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life."

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders (ANAD), at least 30 million people in the U.S. battle with the eating disorder. There's no one way to "look" like you have an eating disorder, and they can come in every shape and size.