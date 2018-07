Amber Valletta is joining the ranks of Kate Moss and Elle Macpherson as the next model-turned-designer. Valletta collaborated with the contemporary sportswear label Monrow on her own apparel collection. "I am not interested in making clothes that are not accessible." Valletta told WWD. Amber Valletta for Monrow launches this November and will include tissue tees, tanks, versatile day dresses, tailored capes and jackets and a romper since Valletta "lives in them."

