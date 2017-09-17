Amber Tamblyn Pens a Powerful Op-Ed on Harassment in Hollywood

Amber Tamblyn is speaking up for herself and women everywhere, exposing the disturbing truth about how females are often treated in Hollywood. Take a few minutes out of your day to learn her story—it's definitely worth the read.

Earlier this week, the 36-year-old actress got into a Twitter argument with actor James Woods, calling out the 70-year-old for trying to pick her up when she was underage. She went on to write an open letter to Woods that detailed the encounter he says never happened.

She wasn't done yet, though. On Sunday morning, The New York Times published an op-ed by Tamblyn, titled: "I'm Done With Not Being Believed." In addition to addressing the situation with Woods, Tamblyn shares other anecdotes about being harassed in Hollywood, with people brushing off her complaints.

The Joan of Arcadia star explains that when she was 21, a crew member on her show was essentially stalking her, showing up at her apartment and in her trailer. She went to her producer for help, and in her words, "The producer listened. Then he said, 'Well, there are two sides to every story.'"

"For women in America who come forward with stories of harassment, abuse and sexual assault, there are not two sides to every story, however noble that principle might seem," Tamblyn continued. "Women do not get to have a side. They get to have an interrogation. Too often, they are questioned mercilessly about whether their side is legitimate. Especially if that side happens to accuse a man of stature."

Hats off to Tamblyn for speaking up against this injustice in such a powerful piece of prose.