Amber Tamblyn and David Cross Share First Close-Up Look at Daughter Marlow

Marlow Alice Cross is ready for her close-up.

Amber Tamblyn and David Cross gave us our best glimpse of their little girl yet on Instagram yesterday, when the couple took to the social media platform to share an adorable new snap of their daughter. In the image, the alert 1-month-old smiles as she looks up at the camera. The Arrested Development actor first posted the photo on his page, and joked in the caption: "Somehow my wife gave birth to a 55 year old furrier from Crown Heights. I'm investigating."

"My daughter is growing her payos out nicely," the new mom wrote when she reposted the 'gram on her own account. "Good morning, world! Marlow loves you!"

Somehow my wife gave birth to a 55 year old furrier from Crown Heights. I'm investigating. A post shared by David Cross (@davidcrossofficial) on Mar 20, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

But this isn't the first time we've been treated to a picture of the cutie. Last week, Cross put up a shot of his wife and Marlow hanging out in the snow, and they announced her birth in February with a video of her wiggling her feet.

Baby's first cabbage A post shared by David Cross (@davidcrossofficial) on Mar 12, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

So sweet.